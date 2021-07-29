James Gunn shares details of ‘Peacemaker’ TV series

The Suicide Squad‘s director James Gunn has revealed new details about the film’s upcoming spin-off series.

The film isn’t due for release until tomorrow (July 30), yet the new show, which follows John Cena’s character Peacemaker, has already wrapped. It will stream on HBO Max in January 2022.

In an interview with Collider, Gunn broke down the show’s ensemble cast.

“So there’s the six main characters of Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo, who’s Danielle Brooks, Emilia Harcourt, who’s Jennifer Holland, Vigilante, who’s Freddie Stroma, Clemson Murn, who is Chukwudi Iwuji, and John Economos, who is Steve Agee,” the director confirmed. “It’s really an ensemble about those six characters.”

Gunn also said that the eight-part series will focus on one big storyline, although each character will have their own journey to go on. The director found the change of pace from feature films refreshing.

“You are able to let things relax. You are able to really, fully focus on the characters.” He said. “Something can be funny. It can go on for a little while.”

“You get into the nuances of the dramatic relationships that you don’t have time for in a movie, and you don’t have to have that constantly chugging along [pace] that you have in a movie.”

Gunn has said that each episode will run at around “40-something minutes”.

“I loved the format of television. I had a blast, and I think it suited me very well,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad has currently received more positive reviews than any other DC or Marvel film that has come before it.

The film has 63 reviews recorded on Rotten Tomatoes as of today (July 29), and has received a 98 per cent overall rating as a result.

In its four-star review, NME called it “a bombastic, full-throttle romp that’s easy to follow whether you’re a DCEU stan or not.