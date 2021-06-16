James McAvoy has hinted at a dramatic conclusion ahead of His Dark Materials‘ third and final season.

Speaking in a video interview on BBC‘s The One Show yesterday (June 15), co-host Ronan Keating asked how the show was progressing.

“Yeah, really good…” McAvoy said. “What can I tell you? It’s war. At the end of the second season we sort of declare war on the Kingdom of Heaven, so yeah it gets pretty down and dirty, and there’s gonna be a lot of fisticuffs and a lot of explosions and all that stuff.

“But at its heart it’s about a wee girl and a wee boy… and not the adults with the egos.”

Late last year (December 31), the show’s executive producer Jane Tranter spoke about the ‘lost’ episode that was cut from season two of the show.

The episode, which was due to focus on McAvoy’s character Lord Asriel, was canned in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“That missing episode was going to really flesh out the story of the Knife, the story of the Guild, the story of the Specters and the creation of the Specters,” Tranter told Deadline.

“What we had to do was look at the episodes we have and check the information in the episodes we had and re-edit.”

She continued: “We built up a sequence, a visual effects sequence at the start of episode four that essentially told through image and a voiceover about the history of the Knife in order to put it into as much context as possible, and we lent into the witches and we lent into other characters really helping us.”

His Dark Materials airs on BBC One in the UK and HBO in the US.