Jamie Lee Curtis wants to play Dr. Kureha in ‘One Piece’ anime adaptation

Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed interest in playing the character Dr. Kureha in Netflix’s upcoming One Piece live-action adaptation.

The Halloween Kills actress shared her thoughts with TikTok’s red carpet hosts at the Oscars, urging viewers to watch the One Piece anime and forthcoming Netflix show.

While Curtis had previously expressed her desire to play Nico Robin at a San Diego Comic Con panel in 2021, she now notes that their age difference would make it hard to play Robin.

“I’m not gonna get to play [Robin], I’m a little old now. But there’s that old crone lady, not Nico Robin, [Kureha]. Maybe I can be Kureha, she wears those really low bellbottoms, she’s looking a little nasty, but she has that long stringy grey hair. My [daughter] Ruby said that that would be what I would play.”

Watch Curtis talk about Dr. Kureha in the clip below.

In October last year, Curtis’ daughter Ruby Guest appeared on the One Piece Podcast and addressed a fan casting Curtis as Kureha: “My mom loves Kureha. I would be 100 per cent for it and I honestly, since Netflix is doing the live-action adaptation, I would highly recommend her to pull some strings to see if she can. I know my mom is 100 per cent for it.”

Elsewhere in Curtis’ red carpet interview, she revealed her favourite One Piece character is Tony Tony Chopper and nodded to her friend Brina Palencia, who voices the character in the American dub of the anime series.

Netflix is currently in the midst of production for the first season of its live-action One Piece series. The series has yet to receive a release date, but has already announced its main cast. Iñaki Godoy leads the cast as Monkey D. Luffy, followed by Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Netflix most recently announced the addition of Peter Gadiot (Yellow Jackets) as Shanks, the legendary captain of the red-haired pirate crew.

The roles for fan-favourite characters such as Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Brook, the Black Cat Pirates and more have yet to be announced.