Jang Ki-yong to make small screen comeback in new supernatural K-drama

South Korean actor Jang Ki-yong, star of My Roommate Is a Gumiho and Now, We Are Breaking Up, is set to make his small screen comeback next year.

Today (August 29), South Korean TV network JTBC announced that Jang Ki-yong had been cast in the upcoming supernatural K-drama series, Although I Am Not a Hero (literal title).

The actor will be joined by Chun Woo-hee of Delightfully Deceitful and Be Melodramatic fame. Meanwhile, the show will be directed by Cho Hyun-tak (SKY Castle) and written by Joo Hwa-mi (Waiting for Love).

Although I Am Not a Hero will follow Bok Gwi-joo (Jang), a man who lost his supernatural powers due to depression. But his life soon turns upside down after meeting Do Da-hae (Chun), who mysterious appears in his life one day.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve worked on a project, so I’m working on it half with excitement and half with anticipation,” Jang Ki-yong said per MBC, as translated by Soompi. I will keep this pleasant excitement until the end and greet viewers with a great project.”

Meanwhile, Chun Woo-hee said that she is looking forward to seeing “what my chemistry will be like with great actors including Jang ki-yong”, added that she hopes “we will be happy during filming”.

Although I Am Not a Hero is slated to premiere on JTBC in 2024.

In other K-drama news, veteran actor Zo In-sung recently spoke to NME about why he stayed away from TV for so long and his decision to make a comeback in Disney+’s Moving.