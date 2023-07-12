Japanese anime fans reveal favourite series of 2023 so far

A new poll has found that Oshi no Ko is Japanese anime fans’ favourite series of 2023 so far.

According to 2,500 young Japanese anime fans polled by the Japanese website Otana Answer, the series – which aired April 12 – came out in the top spot (via thenerdstash).

The Japanese manga series was written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, while Daisuke Hiramaki and Saori Tachibana direct the adapted series.

A synopsis for the show reads: “A doctor and his recently-deceased patient are reborn as twins to a famous Japanese musical idol and navigate the highs and lows of the Japanese entertainment industry as they grow up together through their lives.”

The top ten answers for the ‘Best anime of 2023’ poll were: Oshi no Ko, Tokyo Revengers Season 2, Demon Slayer: The Swordsmith Village Arc, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Magic and Muscles, Pokemon, The Dangers in My Heart, Uma Musume: Pretty Derby- Road to the To, Blue Orchestra and Konosuba- An Explosion on This Wonderful World.

At the end of last month, Oshi no Ko confirmed that there will be a season two, for which Hiramaki and Neotomi are expected to return to direct. No release date has been announced yet, but it is expected to air in 2024.

Oshi no Ko can be watched on the Manga Plus platform in English.

