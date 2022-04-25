Jason Bateman teases ‘Ozark’ finale: “A happy ending, but they’re limping”

Jason Bateman has teased Ozark‘s upcoming finale, suggesting it will be “a happy ending, but they’re limping”.

The Netflix crime drama is due to conclude with the second part of season four, due later this week on April 29.

Bateman, who plays lead character Marty Byrde on the show, recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where he opened up about how they mapped out the final episodes.

Advertisement

“With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?” he revealed.

Bateman went on to recall a conversation with showrunner Chris Mundy, where they admitted they “want it to be a happy ending, but there’s got to be a little of a, ‘Well, is it happy for them?'”

He added: “Hopefully, the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending, but they’re limping’.”

Ozark follows Marty and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), as they find themselves in a money-laundering operation in the Ozarks, Missouri when a scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong.

Advertisement

The final episodes are set to pick up as Ruth (Julia Garner) is out for vengeance after the murder of cousin Wyatt.

The logline reveals: “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”

Showrunner Chris Mundy previously revealed to TVLine that the second part of season four will start directly after the events of the last episode.

“We pick up right away,” Mundy said. “We would be cheating everybody if we jumped past the emotional place we were in [at the end of the episode].”