Jason Mantzoukas voices Tommy Lee’s penis in ‘Pam & Tommy’

Jason Mantzoukas has a voice role in upcoming series Pam & Tommy as Tommy Lee’s penis.

The actor, best known for roles in The League, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place and Big Mouth, will voice the former Mötley Crüe drummer’s penis in a scene during the second episode of the Hulu series.

The scene, inspired by a passage in Lee’s memoir Tommyland, sees the musician (played by Sebastian Stan) engage in a “heart-to-heart talk” with his penis to discuss whether he’s falling in love after meeting Pamela Anderson (Lily James).

Speaking to Variety about the scene, writer Robert D. Siegel said: “I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback, because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu awas extremely supportive.”

The scene was brought to life by four puppeteers working an animatronic penis, with Sebastian Stan explaining that he approached it like any other acting partner.

“By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love,” Stan said.

Directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella), Pam & Tommy depicts Lee and Anderson’s marriage and the unauthorised release of their sex tape in 1995. The series also stars Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape, Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier and Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie.

LIly James recently said she reached out to Pamela Anderson in preparation for the role, but she never responded.

“I was really hopeful that she would be involved,” James said. “I wish it had been different.”

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy will be released February 2 on Hulu in the US. It will be released on Disney+ in the UK.