Jason Momoa tapped for lead role in ‘The Witcher’ spin-off

Jason Momoa is in talks to lead a spin-off series based on The Witcher.

Casting has begun for prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin, and rumours are pointing to the Aquaman actor to potentially star, according to We Got This Covered.

While the rumours are yet to be confirmed, the news follows a viral fanmade image which sees Momoa alongside Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia in an imagined poster for the show.

Advertisement

Momoa shared the image on his Instagram story, tagging Cavill and writing “what’s up homie” in the caption.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will take place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, in an elven world, and will focus on “the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The show will be helmed by Declan de Barra, and will be a six-part live-action limited series.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa took to Instagram last week to share his enthusiasm for another beloved property after receiving an advance copy of the new Metallica box set.

Advertisement

“I got a really special present in the mail and I just want to show you some of it. It’s got everything in it, man. It’s amazing,” he said of the set, containing four LPS, two CDs and a blu-ray documentary.

He later added: “If you’re a Metallica fan, you’re a Jason Momoa fan. If you’re a Jason Momoa fan, you’re a Metallica fan.”