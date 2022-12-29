Jay Park to host new late night music talk show ‘The Seasons’ on KBS

Jay Park has been announced as the host for a brand-new late night music talk show, The Seasons, by KBS.

Earlier today (December 29), a representative of South Korean cable network KBS announced via a report from iMBC that the Korean-American musician is set to be the host of an upcoming music talk show produced by the network. Fully titled The Seasons: Jay Park’s Drive, the announcement also shared that audience recruitment for the show is currently underway, ahead of its first recording on January 11, 2023. Following that, The Seasons is currently slated for a premiere sometime in mid-February.

The Seasons is billed as a new “yearly” project launched by KBS, where episodes will be broadcast for four consecutive seasons throughout 2023. For each of the seasons, a different emcee will take over and subsequently have the title of the season edited to reflect the current host. Park will be the first to head the talk show, however the three remaining emcees have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

According to KBS, the title of Park’s upcoming season of The Seasons is derived from his 2016 single ‘Drive’. “The song conveys a very positive message, telling listeners, ‘Let’s get out of here so that we can forget all our worries’,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi. “Jay Park chose this song in particular out of his extensive discography, wanting to provide viewers a place to unload all of their stress and worries and end the week on a happy and fun note.”

Jay Park’s latest music was the July single ‘Need To Know’, the music video for which starred Street Woman Fighter star and dancer Noze. It marked Park’s second music under his newly established music label More Vision – launched in March – after ‘GANADARA’, which featured IU.

In September, More Vision announced the launch of its first-ever auditions process in preparation for a boyband to be housed under the company. The label sought males born 2005 or after to audition with either vocals, dance, rap or producing with no limitations on nationality.