Jay Park to host upcoming breakdance competition reality series

Korean-American singer Jay Park will soon be appearing on JTBC’s new dance survival programme.

Titled Showdown, the upcoming reality programme will see several breakdance crews competing in a series of dance battles and challenges, which will be hosted by the singer. According to Tenasia, The show is set to begin airing some time in March on South Korean television network JTBC.

Prior to his career as a musician in South Korea, Park had been part of a Seattle-based B-boy crew named Art Of Movement (AOM). As a former breakdancer, he will be expected to provide viewers with commentary and history on the series’ competitors and dance genre, per Tenasia.

Showdown will feature a total of eight well-known South Korean dance crews, including Jinjo Crew, Fusion MC, Gamblerz, Rivers Crew and Flow XL, among others, many of whom have won numerous awards and dance battles on both national and global scales.

Last December, Park announced via Instagram that he would be stepping down as the CEO of South Korean labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, which he had founded in 2013 and 2017, respectively. In the same post, the musician also noted that he will “remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew.”

Soon after, fans to speculate that the star had planned to retire from the entertainment industry. However, he has since reassured fans that he will remain active in the entertainment industry for the foreseeable future.

“Not retiring yet,” Park explained on Twitter. “I owe myself and my fans at least 1-2 more good albums. I’m just [too] much of a man of the [people] sometimes I put my own career on hold.”