Jeff Garlin leaves ‘The Goldbergs’ following misconduct allegations

Jeff Garlin will not return to The Goldbergs following an HR investigation into his on-set behaviour, according to reports.

The actor, who has played Murray Goldberg on the ABC sitcom since 2013, previously dismissed rumours he’d been fired from the series following allegations of verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable.

According to Deadline, a mutual agreement was reached on Wednesday (December 15) that Garlin will not return to the show. This has since been corroborated by Variety.

It’s believed Garlin had one more day of shooting left on the show’s ninth season after his schedule had been reduced. The season consists of 18 episodes.

NME has reached out to Garlin’s reps and Sony Pictures for comment.

Speaking about the allegations earlier this month to Vanity Fair, Garlin acknowledged an HR investigation into his behaviour had been ongoing for the past three years.

“Well, to be honest with you, there is no story,” Garlin said. “We have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself. Okay. My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace.

“Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace – I don’t understand how that is… I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”

Asked if he was considering leaving the show, Garlin said: “We’re trying to come to a place where we come to an agreement. Either I can behave the way [they want] or not. We’ll see, but I’m not being fired and I’ve not been fired… When I do shoot more days, just to make it go smooth, I will not be doing any of my silly stuff or anything, out of respect.”

It’s unclear if this will have an impact on Garlin’s role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he also serves as an executive producer.