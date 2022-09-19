Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares behind-the-scenes look at new ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared a sneak look at the new Walking Dead spin-off series Dead City.

The new series will focus on Morgan’s character Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) as they traverse a zombie-ridden Manhattan, and comes after the events of the main series conclude later this year.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor shared a picture from Dead City‘s set of him embracing Cohan.

Advertisement

“Here we go folks,” he wrote. “In between set ups on set of ‘dead city’ I’ll say this… it feels like we making something special. And nobody I’d rather be doing this with than @laurencohan. We can’t wait to show you something… soon I think. Xxjd”.

The series was confirmed earlier this year, though many fans expressed confusion that the announcement gave away the fact that Negan and Maggie would survive until the end of the main show.

Addressing the confusion, Morgan admitted to Entertainment Weekly: “That’s not the way we should have gone about it. But this is how it was chosen to play out.

“And who knows? Maybe we couldn’t have kept the secret. But it seems to me we could have given it a shot. I would’ve tried to go about it in a different way, but look, that’s above my pay grade.”

Further teasing the final Walking Dead episodes, Morgan said: “There are still some tricks up our sleeves. As an audience, don’t think that you know how this is going to be, because I guarantee you don’t.”

Advertisement

Dead City is set to be showrun by Eli Jorne, a writer and producer on The Walking Dead, with a 2023 release date expected.

Alongside the series, The Walking Dead is lining-up spin-offs for Daryl (Norman Reedus) set in France and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

The final episodes of The Walking Dead season 11 premiere on AMC in the US on October 2. The episodes will be released on Star on Disney+ in the UK.