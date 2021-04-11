Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s son to appear in ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11

The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead is set to be a family affair for star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Morgan, who plays Negan in the long-running AMC show, will be joined by his son in the next season, who has been cast as a zombie.

Revealing the news during a new interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Morgan said: “Gus Morgan, my 11-year-old son, is going to be the featured walker in Episode 5. He’s been getting his COVID test so he can be on set and all that. He is so pumped it’s ridiculous.”

Morgan added: “I just remembered today that last time we did zombie make-up – he’s gonna be a walker and have all the stuff done, and it’s kind of a cool little role he’s doing in the show – but the last time we did any zombie make-up on him, he looked at his reflection in the mirror and passed out.”

The Walking Dead is currently airing the final episodes of its extended season 10. The AMC show’s season 10 finale was delayed significantly last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and six new bonus episodes began airing at the end of February to round off the season. The show’s eleventh and final season will then arrive next year.

The long-awaited final episode of season 10 aired last week (April 3), with NME writing: “So season 10C is a wrap! And this last blast of Negan definitely gave the half-dozen block of bonus episodes we’ve just seen the necessary boost to get us excited for season 11 of The Walking Dead, which is set to kick off later this year. 24 episodes are left between now and the very end of the show, and with an array of intriguing plot points to cover.”

Last month, a first trailer was shared for the show’s 11th and final season, teasing an urban setting, while showrunner Angela Kang described the upcoming finale as “mega”.