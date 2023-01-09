Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers have ‘Wednesday’ reunion at Netflix Golden Globe party

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers had a Wednesday reunion over the weekend.

The two actors, who play Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair respectively in the hit series, attended the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast. The event was held in LA on Sunday (January 8), and saw the Ortega and Myers representing the streaming giants latest global hit.

Ortega and Myers were also pictured with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. Wednesday has been nominated for Best Television Series in the Musical or Comedy category at the upcoming awards. And its star, Ortega, has been given the nod in the Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy to boot.

Wednesday, as pointed out by the award nominations, has worked very well for the streaming giant.

Various feathers in the cap of showrunners include: the fact the show officially racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week; fans making a social media campaign to ship unlikely friends Wednesday and Enid into a couple; and the final episode launching a viral sensation dance.

More recently, though, the future of the show has been making headlines. It was speculated that the show could leave Netflix for Amazon Prime. However, it seems that Netflix has put pay to that rumour, and teased a second season of the show will be coming to the platform.

However, the Addams Family spinoff was confirmed to be returning to Netflix for a second season on Friday (January 6). The show, which was released in November, stars Jenna Ortega as the titular enfant terrible who attends a boarding school called Nevermore Academy.

In a video posted online at the time, Netflix officially announced that more episodes are in development. “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet,” narrates Ortega during the minute-long clip. “It’s been pure torture. Thank you.” A sped-up remix from TikTok of Lady Gaga‘s 2011 song ‘Bloody Mary’ plays in the background.

‘Wednesday’ season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.