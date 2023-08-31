Jenna Ortega dispels “ridiculous” rumour she’s dating Johnny Depp

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has shot down the “ridiculous” rumour that she’s dating Johnny Depp.

The rumours about the two actors started circulating when celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi claimed Depp and Ortega were reportedly seen together, possibly working on Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice 2.

With the rumour generating plenty of attention and discussion on social media, Ortega recently took to Instagram to dispel the false claim.

“This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” she wrote. “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

A representative for Depp also dismissed the dating rumours, as all as the claim that he might have a role opposite Ortega in Beetlejuice 2.

A statement from Depp’s representative read: “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

Back in June, Ortega opened up about dealing with “toxic” and “manipulative” trolls on social media.

In a discussion with Elle Fanning for Variety’s Actors-on-Actors series, Ortega became emotional when discussing the impact some of the social media trolls have on her.

“Social media, what it does to anyone our age, it’s such a comparing game,” she began. “It influences bandwagon mentality. It’s very manipulative.”

Ortega went on to explain that while she wants to channel her humour on social media, she’s careful with posts as she doesn’t want people to misinterpret them. She also said that the more famous she has become since the release of Wednesday, the more trolling she faces.

“They see your vulnerability and twist it in a way that you don’t always expect,” she said, before breaking down in tears.

“It’s so strange. Sorry, I didn’t mean to do this. It’s such a hard thing to balance. Because how do you be honest without jeopardising your own health and safety? It’s very easy to feel almost out of control.”