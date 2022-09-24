Jenna Ortega gives Thing an ultimatum in ‘Wednesday’ clip

Netflix has released a clip from the upcoming series Wednesday featuring classic The Addams Family character, Thing. Check it out above.

In the clip, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) offers the dismembered hand an ultimatum after she catches it spying on her at the request of her parents.

“My parents aren’t worried about me,” Wednesday says in the clip. “They’re evil puppeteers who want to pull my strings, even from afar.”

Wednesday offers Thing the choice of either being trapped in her desk for the rest of the semester “ruining your nails and your smooth, supple skin” or pledging “your undying loyalty to me”, which is met with a bow.

“Our first order of business is to escape this teenage purgatory,” Wednesday commands. “Of course I have a plan, and it begins now.”

The series stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Addams, alongside Gwendoline Christie as menacing principle Larissa Weems.

Netflix has described the series as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” which charts Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

A description reads: “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

The series comes from showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as executive producers alongside Tim Burton, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert and Steve Stark.

All episodes of Wednesday will be released on Netflix on November 23, 2022.