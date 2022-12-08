Jenna Ortega shows support for ‘Wenclair’ relationship in ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega has shown her support for the ‘Wenclair’ relationship in Wednesday.

Fans have been speculating about a romance between Ortega’s character Wednesday Addams and her roommate in the series, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), pointing to a hug in the final episode.

“In a perfect world, [Wednesday and Enid] would have been a thing,” Ortega said at a recent event, according to Netflix Life.

She also added in an interview with MTV News: “Now that Tyler’s off the table, I feel like she’s off of boys for a while. I feel like her and Xavier are just getting to a safe place. I think there’s an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship.”

In an interview with Elite Daily, Myers revealed that she and Ortega joked about the connection between their characters on set. “You know what I always say: ‘And they were roommates’,” she said, referencing a popular meme among the LGBTQ+ community. “Jenna and I would say that all the time to each other. And that’s all that needs to be said – I think that gets the message across.”

Fans recently called out Netflix for hiding tweets suggesting that Wednesday could be queer.

The outlet PopCrave posted two images to its Twitter account that show a screenshot of a tweet from Netflix’s account promoting the Addams Family reboot and beside it, another screenshot of the hidden replies under the tweet, all of which contain the word ‘gay’.

Some fans pointed out the irony when Netflix had previously used promotional material in the run-up to the show’s release this week that featured the word ‘Wednesgay’.