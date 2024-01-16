Jenna Ortega teases ‘Wednesday’ season two will have “more horror”

Jenna Ortega has revealed that she has received some scripts for season two of Netflix hit, Wednesday, and that there are some exciting things for fans to look forward to.

The first season, which debuted in 2022 and became the most popular television series on the streaming platform, was a spin-off from The Addams Family, focusing on the serious and sinister daughter, Wednesday Addams.

Speaking to E! on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, the 21-year-old revealed that she has “received some script for the second season,” for which production is expected to start in the spring.

She shared on the next instalment: “We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror. It’s really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that’s the wonderful thing about her.”

“There’s really, really good one-liners and I think everything’s bigger,” continued Ortega. “It’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

Ortega also shared details on the second season with Variety last year. She shared, “We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.”

She also expanded on the horror themes expected in season two saying, “Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.”

Ortega was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy at the Emmys yesterday, losing out to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary.

In other news, the Scream star shared her favourite movie and actor of all time.