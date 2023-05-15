Jenna Ortega’s current phone lockscreen features a photo of her Wednesday co-star Emma Myers, it’s been revealed, and fans of the hit Netflix series have been sharing their glee online.

The news emerged earlier this month at the Met Gala, when a clip of Ortega walking the red carpet went viral on TikTok. In the short video, the rising actress can be seen carrying her smartphone as she greets fans at the annual fashion party. Eagle-eyed TikTok-ers have commented that the phone’s background image is that of Myers, who plays Wednesday Addams’ colourful werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair in the show.

“Emma and Jenna are the ultimate. Nothing beats having your bestie as your lockscreen! Adorable!” said one person in the comments.

Another labelled the pair “best friend goals”.

“I need a friendship like Emma and Jenna are you kidding me,” added someone else on Twitter.

Ortega has spoken about her co-star Myers and their friendship frequently during interviews, describing her as an “amazing scene partner” on an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast earlier this year.

“It was mostly just the two of us goofing around,” she continued. “We’re still really good friends and we have a great relationship in real life. I’m really glad that we got to be together.”

This latest development in Ortega and Myers’ relationship follows months of speculation about their characters in the Addams Family spin-off. Since Wednesday debuted on Netflix in November, its most fervent fans have been sharing theories about a romance between Wednesday and Enid, nicknamed ‘Wenclair’, pointing to a hug in the final episode as proof.

Both Ortega and Myers have thrown their support behind the rumours, which centre around a Wednesday meme that is popular among the LGBTQ+ community.

“You know what I always say: ‘And they were roommates’,” Myers told Elite Daily in November, referencing the meme. “Jenna and I would say that all the time to each other. And that’s all that needs to be said – I think that gets the message across.”

Ortega confirmed her support at a media event last year, according to Netflix Life, saying: “In a perfect world, [Wednesday and Enid] would have been a thing.”