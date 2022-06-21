Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Kyung-ho to star in romance K-drama ‘One-Shot Scandal’

South Korean actors Jeon Do-yeon (Lost) and Jung Kyung-ho (Hospital Playlist) have been confirmed as the leads of upcoming romance series One-Shot Scandal (literal title).

On June 21, tvN confirmed to South Korean media that the pair are set to star in the forthcoming drama. According to Star News, as translated by Soompi, One-Shot Scandal will revolve around a scandal between a former star athlete and a top private tutor who enter the world of private education.

Jeon will be playing Nam Haeng-sun, an ex-national athlete who runs a small side dish shop. Despite her age and lack of experience, Haeng-sun remains optimistic and motivated, and belatedly joins the market of private education for college entrance exams.

Meanwhile, Jung will star as Choi Chi-yeol, a top instructor in the private education sphere who crosses paths with Haeng-sun. Despite his intelligence, wealth and fame, Chi-yeol is uptight and cold towards others, unlike the bright and energetic Haeng-sun.

One-Shot Scandal will be helmed by director Yoo Jae-won, who last worked on the hugely popular Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Yoo is joined by screenwriter Yee Hee-seung (Familiar Wife). The upcoming drama will mark their third project together, following King of High School (2014) and Oh My Ghostess (2015).

In other K-drama news, Twenty Five Twenty One star Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency has denied recent school bullying allegations made by a former classmate against the actor. “After checking the truth with the actor regarding the initial report, we have confirmed that all the relevant information is not true in the slightest,” wrote the agency.