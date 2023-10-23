Jeon So-min leaves ‘Running Man’ after six years

South Korean actress Jeon So-min has announced her departure from popular variety show, Running Man.

Jeon So-min’s agency, King Kong by Starship, announced in a statement today (October 23) that the actress would be leaving Running Man after six years as main cast member. She will be recording her final episode of Running Man on October 30.

The agency said that the actress’ decision came after “great contemplation” and “long discussions” with the production team. “We decided that she needs some time to recharge in order to impress even further through future activities including her acting,” it said per MT Star News, as translated by Soompi.

“We sincerely express our gratitude to viewers who ran together while crying and laughing with Jeon So-min every weekend for six years since April 2017 through Running Man,” it continued. “We ask for your warm affection and support for Jeon So-min going forward.”

The production team behind Running Man has also confirmed the actress’ departure. In a statement to XportsNews, the team shared that while they had tried to “find a way to stay together”, they respect her wishes to leave and “decided on a sad farewell”.

“We express our gratitude to Jeon So-min who made the program shine brighter as a member of Running Man for a long time,” the production team said. “The Running Man members and production team will support Jeon So-min, who will forever be a member,” it said.

The series will reportedly continue with Yoo Jae-seok, Ha-ha, Ji Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo and Yang Se-chan as its main cast for the time being. A replacement for Jeon So-min has yet to be announced.