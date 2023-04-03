Jessica Jung joins the cast of Chinese reality show ‘Great Dance Crew’

Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung has joined the upcoming Season 2 of Chinese reality TV show Great Dance Crew.

Yesterday (April 2), Chinese streaming service Youku announced Jung as one of the “leaders” of for the new season of Great Dance Crew. “She dances with passion and radiates charm on stage, while off stage she’s a fashion queen who’s always changing her style,” Youku wrote on its official Twitter account.

Notably, Season 2 of Great Dance Crew will be the third Chinese show Jung has starred in over the past year. The singer previously participated in Season 3 of Sisters Who Make Waves and appeared in the variety show The Seaside Band.

#GreatDanceCrewS2 She dances with passion and radiates charm on stage, while off stage she's a fashion queen who's always changing her style! This time, she's aiming straight for your heart! Let's welcome #JessicaJung, one of the Leaders of GDC2!#YOUKU #优酷 pic.twitter.com/M4rtBVzBST — 优酷Youku (@YoukuOfficial) April 2, 2023

On the same day, Youku also confirmed that INTO1 member SANTA and former WJSN singer Cheng Xiao – who were leaders in Season 1 of Great Dance Crew – will be returning for the show’s second season.

#GreatDanceCrewS2 His dance charisma is evident to all, fearlessly taking on challenges with unwavering strength! This time, he's aiming to be an unstoppable force! Let's welcome #SANTA, one of the Leaders of GDC2!#YOUKU #优酷 #INTO1 #INTO1_GROWNUPINBKK pic.twitter.com/wkEUr3RRfp — 优酷Youku (@YoukuOfficial) April 2, 2023

#GreatDanceCrewS2 With 14 years of dance experience, she can hold her own in any style! This time, she's aiming to display her versatility! Let's welcome #ChengXiao, one of the Leaders of GDC2! 📺Watch GDC2 on YOUKU International APP 👉https://t.co/OK9v1GWOQM#YOUKU #优酷 pic.twitter.com/hOeZ8Dhgil — 优酷Youku (@YoukuOfficial) April 2, 2023

Aside from Jung, SANTA and Cheng Xiao, Great Dance Crew Season 2 will also feature singer Dany Lee, Taiwanese pop star Rainie Yang and actor Gao Hanyu as first-time leaders.

#GreatDanceCrewS2 Last year, she cheered for the contestants in front of the screen. This year, she's bringing her A-game and conquering the stage! This time, she's aiming at slaying the whole show! Let's welcome #RainieYang, the Manager and one of the Leaders of GDC2#YOUKU pic.twitter.com/7tS8NtjY2B — 优酷Youku (@YoukuOfficial) April 2, 2023

#GreatDanceCrewS2 He sets the dance room on fire with his energy and passion, setting free his infinite creativity in his works! This time, he's aiming at showing a different side of himself! Let's welcome #GaoHanyu, one of the leaders of GDC2!#YOUKU #优酷 pic.twitter.com/L1M8hyqs5s — 优酷Youku (@YoukuOfficial) April 2, 2023

#GreatDanceCrewS2 She gives it her all in practice, sweating and exerting herself to the fullest, and dominates the stage with her powerful and cool moves! This time, she's aiming to bring out all her passion! Let's welcome #SdannyLee, one of the Leaders of GDC2!#YOUKU #优酷 pic.twitter.com/0Wkb5o543q — 优酷Youku (@YoukuOfficial) April 2, 2023

Seaosn 1 of Grand Dance Crew aired in 2022 and originally also featured former Miss A member Fei and NCT‘s Ten as leaders. It’s currently unknown if the pair will appear in the show’s new season.

In other news, (G)I-DLE member Song Yuqi is set to return for Season 11 of Chinese variety show Keep Running. The Chinese K-pop singer had first joined the show’s cast in during 2019 for Season 7.

The singer was absent for Season 8 in 2020 due to travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. She later returned for Season 9 in 2021, before leaving the show prior to the start of Season 10.