Jessica Jung joins the cast of Chinese reality show ‘Great Dance Crew’

Season 2 will also feature SANTA, Xiao Cheng, Rainie Yang, Dany Lee and Gao Hanyu

By Puah Ziwei
Jessica Jung. Credit: Mango TV

Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung has joined the upcoming Season 2 of Chinese reality TV show Great Dance Crew.

Yesterday (April 2), Chinese streaming service Youku announced Jung as one of the “leaders” of for the new season of Great Dance Crew. “She dances with passion and radiates charm on stage, while off stage she’s a fashion queen who’s always changing her style,” Youku wrote on its official Twitter account.

Notably, Season 2 of Great Dance Crew will be the third Chinese show Jung has starred in over the past year. The singer previously participated in Season 3 of Sisters Who Make Waves and appeared in the variety show The Seaside Band.

On the same day, Youku also confirmed that INTO1 member SANTA and former WJSN singer Cheng Xiao – who were leaders in Season 1 of Great Dance Crew – will be returning for the show’s second season.

Aside from Jung, SANTA and Cheng Xiao, Great Dance Crew Season 2 will also feature singer Dany Lee, Taiwanese pop star Rainie Yang and actor Gao Hanyu as first-time leaders.

Seaosn 1 of Grand Dance Crew aired in 2022 and originally also featured former Miss A member Fei and NCT‘s Ten as leaders. It’s currently unknown if the pair will appear in the show’s new season.

In other news, (G)I-DLE member Song Yuqi is set to return for Season 11 of Chinese variety show Keep Running. The Chinese K-pop singer had first joined the show’s cast in during 2019 for Season 7.

The singer was absent for Season 8 in 2020 due to travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. She later returned for Season 9 in 2021, before leaving the show prior to the start of Season 10.

