Ji Chang-wook recovers from COVID-19, to resume filming ‘The Sound Of Magic’

South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook has fully recovered from COVID-19 and will resume filming for The Sound Of Magic.

South Korean media outlet OSEN first reported earlier today (August 11) that the actor had recovered from COVID-19 and resumed filming for his upcoming Netflix series The Sound Of Magic.

His label, Glorious Entertainment, later confirmed the news in a separate statement to Sports Kyunghyang. “He has been discharged from the quarantine facility. He will return to [filming] The Sound Of Magic,” stated the agency, as translated by Soompi.

The production for The Sound Of Magic was halted late last month after both Ji and an unnamed member of the show’s production crew tested positive for the virus in a preemptive test. The remaining cast and crew of the show underwent further testing while shooting was suspended, but fellow cast mates Hwang In-yeop and Choi Sung-eun have since both tested negative for the virus.

The Sound Of Magic is the live-action adaption of popular web-toon series Annarasumanara, which tells the story of a teenage girl with ambitious dreams of becoming a magician. It will be directed by Kim Sung-yeon, who previously helmed the 2019 drama Itaewon Class,

In other K-drama news, a teaser for an upcoming drama series titled Lost was released last week, starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Do-yeon and is set to premiere on September 4 on JTBC. The show will tell the story of ordinary people who have worked hard all their lives, only to realise that they have not “become anything”.