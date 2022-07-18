Ji Chang-wook yearns for an ordinary life in new ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ trailer

South Korean television network KBS2 has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming K-drama If You Wish Upon Me.

Starring The Sound of Magic’s Ji Chang-wook, Girls’ Generation member Sooyoung and veteran actor Sung Dong-il, KBS2’s upcoming K-drama If You Wish Upon Me is set in a hospice care facility for terminally ill patients.

Ji is set to lead the series as Yoon Gyeo-rae, an ex-convict who volunteers at the hospice facility after spending his life in and out of orphanages, correctional facilities, and prison. Meanwhile, Sooyoung and Sung star as fellow workers at the hospice, who begin to bond with Gyeo-rae as they care for patients together.

In the new trailer, Gyeo-rae looks forlorn as nurse Seo Yeon-joo (Sooyoung) asks him: “Have you ever experienced happiness, even once in your life?” A flashback of Gyeo-rae’s life appears, where is frequently involved in fights, and he answers, “no, I haven’t had anything like that,” before wondering how his life turned out this way.

“I just want to live a normal life like everyone else,” he says in a shaky voice before bursting into tears. “Isn’t that okay?”, shouts Gyeo-rae.

올 여름, 왠지 안아주고 싶은 그 남자가 올 것 같네요…..💛다함께 갓창욱!!KBS 새 수목드라마 #당신이소원을말하면8월 10일 [수] 밤 9시 50분 첫 방송#kbs #당신이소원을말하면 #당소말 #IfYouWishUponMe#지창욱 #최수영 #성동일 #원지안 #kbsdrama #kbs드라마 Posted by KBS 드라마 on Thursday, July 14, 2022

If You Wish Upon Me premieres on August 10 on KBS2, airing on Wednesdays and Thursdays. OTT streaming app Viu has also since announced that the series will be exclusively available on the platform shortly after airing in South Korea.

The upcoming drama is helmed by director Kim Young-wan, who previously worked on the occult drama The Cursed. He is joined by screenwriter Jo Ryeong-soo.