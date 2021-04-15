Ji Chang-wook, Hwang In-youp cast in Netflix’s new series ‘The Sound Of Magic’

Netflix has announced the cast for its upcoming original K-drama series, The Sound Of Magic.

Based on the popular webtoon Annarasumanara, the drama will be helmed by director Kim Sung-youn, who worked on the 2020 hit series Itaewon Class. Ji Chang-wook, best known for his roles in Healer and Suspicious Partner, is set to play the protagonist Rieul, who is described as “a mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned amusement park”.

Ji will star opposite True Beauty breakout star Hwang In-youp and up-and-coming actress Choi Sung-eun, who will play classmates Na Il-deung and Yoon Ah-yi, respectively. The duo encounter Riel one fateful day and are later drawn into his magical world.

The script for The Sound Of Magic will be written by Kim Min Jeong, who’d previously worked with director Kim on the historical romance drama Love In The Moonlight. More information about The Sound Of Magic, including a release date, has not yet been announced.

The Sound Of Magic marks Ji’s first acting project since last year’s Lovestruck In The City, which was also distributed on Netflix. Rumours of his casting first surfaced at the end of last year after South Korean news outlet Sports World reported that he was offered the role of Rieul, according to Soompi.

Released last year, Kim’s Itaewon Class was selected by NME as one of the 10 best Asian TV shows of 2020, and hailed as “a vibrant tale of revenge, love and ambition set in the competitive world of South Korea’s restaurant industry”. It starred Park Seo-joon and Ahn Bo-hyun.