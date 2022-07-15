Ji Chang-wook to star in upcoming KBS series ‘If You Wish Upon Me’

South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook is set to lead KBS’ forthcoming K-drama series If You Wish Upon Me.

According to The Korea Times, Ji, who most recently starred in the Netflix original The Sound Of Magic, has been cast in the lead role of Yoon Gyeo-rae, a hospice worker who aims to fulfil the final wishes of the terminally ill patients who reside there.

A man with little to no motivation to live, Gyeo-rae grew up being moved from an orphanage to a correctional facility and finally to prison, leading him to believe that turning over a new leaf would be impossible.

As he begins his work in the hospice centre, he begins opening up, gradually forming meaningful connections with everyone from the patients to fellow workers, until he learns how to live again.

If You Wish Upon Me is helmed by Kim Yong-wan, who previously directed the 2020 tVN series The Cursed. The series will also star Sung Dong-il (Jirisan) and Girls’ Generation’s Choi Soo-young, who will play a volunteer group leader named Kang Tae-shik and hospice nurse Seo Yeon-joo respectively.

If You Wish Upon Me is set to premiere on South Korean cable network KBS on August 10 at 9:50pm KST.

In other news, Netflix has announced a release date and dropped a teaser for its upcoming original Korean series A Model Family, a new crime-thriller starring Mad For Each Other’s Jung Woo.

Other stars to appear in A Model Family also include Park Hee-soon (Dr. Brain), Park Ji-yeon (Red Heart) and Kim Sung-oh (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area). Helmed by Love Alarm 2 director Kim Jin-woo, A Model Family is slated for release on the streaming platform next month on August 12.