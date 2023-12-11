Ji Sung and Jeon Mi-do cast in new crime thriller drama ‘Connection’

South Korean television network SBS has confirmed the casting for its upcoming project Connection.

The upcoming crime thriller series will be led by Ji Sung (The Devil Judge) and Jeon Mi-do (Hospital Playlist) as a detective and reporter duo chasing the truth behind an unnatural death in Anhyeon city.

Ji Sung stars as Jang Jae-kyung, a talented detective on the drug crimes task force at Anhyeon Police Station. A highly principled person, he distances himself from friends, colleagues and family when he believes his personal connections can complicate his successes. After the death of one of his high school friends, he begins to uncover a network of corrupt connections in his town.

Meanwhile Jeon will play Oh Yoon-jin, an outspoken social affairs news reporter who is unable to turn a blind eye to injustice. Because of this, she is dismissed from her previous job and returns to her hometown of Anhyeon and begins reporting for a local newspaper. Making corruption her new focus, she soon becomes involved with Jae-kyung’s investigation.

Connection will be directed by Lee Tae-gon, with Lee Hyun joining as screenwriter. The pair had notably worked together on the 2019 JTBC drama Diary of a Prosecutor. The series is projected to premiere in the first half of 2024.

