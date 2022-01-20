Ji Sung, Seo Ji-hye and more confirmed to star in new thriller K-drama

South Korean actors Ji Sung, Seo Ji-hye and more have join the cast of an upcoming thriller K-drama series Adamas (tentative title).

Korean cable network tvN announced yesterday (January 19) that veteran actors Ji Sung (The Devil Judge, Doctor John), Seo Ji-hye (Dr. Brain, Crash Landing On You) as well as Lee Soo-kyung (Law School, Reply 1988) have joined the forthcoming K-drama series. Filming for the series is said to begin soon, per The Korea Times.

According to tvN’s statement, Adamas will revolve around two twin brothers who are hellbent on uncovering the truth behind the murder charges made against their biological father, who had been accused of killing their stepfather 22 years ago, in order to save him from his impending death penalty.

Ji Sung is set to play both twins, one of whom is a best-selling mystery novelist named Ha Woo-shin, while the other is a prosecutor under the the Central District Prosecutor’s office named Song Soo-hyun.

Meanwhile, Seo will be playing Eun Hye-soo, Ha Woo-shin’s secret partner-in-crime, while Lee will be portraying a social media reporter who goes by Kim Seo-hee, a righteous reporter who abides by social justice, but is revealed to be withholding secrets from the brothers about their father’s case.

Adamas is expected to premiere sometime in the second half of 2022, and will be helmed by Kairos director Park Seung-woo and penned by Choi Tae-gang.

