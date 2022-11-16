Jimmy Fallon asks Elon Musk to “fix” trending hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon

Jimmy Fallon has asked Elon Musk to “fix” the viral hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon.

The phrase began trending on Twitter on Tuesday (November 15), despite The Tonight Show host being alive and well.

In a playful attempt to have the hashtag removed, or at least fact checked by the social media platform, Fallon tweeted Musk directly.

Advertisement

“Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon,” he wrote. Fallon did not tag Musk, who is yet to respond to the jokey tweet.

The billionaire, who recently purchased Twitter for $44billion (£37billion), has been helping with personal requests since his takeover.

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

Last week, Musk agreed to assist Doja Cat after the singer recently changed her username to ‘Christmas’ and found herself unable to change it back.

In other news, Musk recently revealed plans to turn Twitter into a bank, allowing users to send funds anywhere in the world, and giving content creators the opportunity to earn money from their posts – in a similar fashion to YouTube and TikTok.

“I think there’s this transformative opportunity in payments. And payments really are just the exchange of information,” the businessman told The Verge.

Advertisement

“From an information standpoint, [there’s] not a huge difference between, say, just sending a direct message and sending a payment. They are basically the same thing. In principle, you can use a direct messaging stack for payments.

“And so that’s definitely a direction we’re going to go in, enabling people on Twitter to be able to send money anywhere in the world instantly and in real time. We just want to make it as useful as possible.”

According to The New York Times, Musk also warned employees that “the economic picture ahead is dire”, adding that the company was running a negative cash flow of several billion dollars. “Bankruptcy is not out of the question,” he reportedly added.