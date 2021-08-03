Jin Ki-Joo to star alongside Park Hae-Jin in upcoming fantasy rom-com

Jin Ki-Joo is reportedly set to star alongside Park Hae-Jin in MBC’s upcoming drama From Now On, Showtime!.

According to a report by MBN, as translated by Soompi, Jin will play the female lead role Go Seul-hae, a police officer with a mysterious secret who gets involved with Cha Cha Woong (to be played by Park Hae-Jin), a magician who can see and interact with ghosts.

The drama will be directed by Lee Hyung-min, best known for her work on Strong Girl Bong-Soon and I’m Sorry, I Love You. The script will be penned by Ha Yoon Ah, who was the writer for Mystic Pop-Up Bar. The series is currently in the final stages of pre-production and scheduled to air in the first half of 2022.

Jin made her acting debut through the tvN drama Second 20s in 2015. Since then, she has appeared in dramas like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and The Secret Life of My Secretary.

Park, meanwhile, is best known for his roles in dramas such as My Love from the Star, Doctor Stranger and Cheese in the Trap. Last year, he also starred in the workplace comedy-drama Kkondae Intern.

In other K-drama news, Girls’ Generation‘s Sooyoung is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming Kakao TV drama Unexpected Country Diary (literal title). Her agency, Saram Entertainment, has noted that she is currently reviewing the casting offer and has yet to accept the role.