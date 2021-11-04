‘Jirisan’ viewers criticise the K-drama for excessive product placement

Jirisan has caught some flak for alleged excessive use of product placement within the series.

According to a new The Korea Times report, viewers of tvN’s brand-new mystery-thriller show Jirisan have voiced their displeasure over the supposedly disproportionate scenes involving product placement for sponsors of the show.

A viewer allegedly commented that they “can’t figure out if it is a drama or a commercial for outdoor clothing”, in reference to outfits worn by the main cast throughout the ongoing series being that of outdoor clothing brand Nepa, which is one of the sponsors of Jirisan.

“Even if Nepa is sponsoring, how could rangers continue wearing new alpine clothing and new fleece every time they appear?” asked another viewer. “Do they just dump their clothing when it gets dirty and get new ones?”

The Korea Times also noted that audiences were also “irked” by the product placement of a sandwich franchise Eggdrop in one scene, explaining that viewers found it “unrealistic as a franchise sandwich shop appearing in the middle of the mountain wilderness looks unnatural”.

Meanwhile, BTS‘ Jin’s contribution to the Jirisan original soundtrack as its theme song, revealed to be titled ‘Yours’, is set for release later this week. tvN has also stated that it plans to “use it as the main title track and bring more focus to the drama” once it drops.