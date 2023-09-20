‘Destined With You’ star Jo Bo-ah, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ actor Lee Jae-wook to play lovers in new K-drama

Destined With You star Jo Bo-ah has been cast opposite Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae-wook in a new historical K-drama.

Today (September 20), Netflix announced in a press release that Jo Bo-ah and Lee Jae-wook will lead its newly greenlit K-drama series, titled Hong Rang (working title). The series, based on the novel Swallowing Gold by Jang Da-hye, is being touted as a “mystery melodrama” set in the “enigmatic world of the Joseon era”.

Jo Bo-ah, known for her roles in popular TV shows such as Destined With You and Tale of the Nine-Tailed, will play Jae-i. The character has been described as a women who is “torn between doubt and love for her enigmatic step-brother Hong Rang” in a tale that will explore “love friendship and destiny”.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae-wook will portray the aforementioned Hong Rang, a long-lost son of an elite who “vanished in childhood”. The character is one who “emerges from the shadows with hidden secrets”, bringing along with him “romance and suspense”.

Aside from Jo Bo-ah and Lee Jae-wook, Hong Rang will also star Jung Ga-ram (The Interest of Love), Uhm Ji-won (Little Women), Park Byung-eun (Moving), Kim Jae-uck (Crazy Love).

Meanwhile, the newly announced Netflix K-drama will be led by director Kim Hong-sun, who previously helmed Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, L.U.C.A.: The Beginning and more. The series will be written by Dr. Brain screenwriter Kim Jin-A.

In other K-drama news, Moving and Alchemy of Souls star Go Youn-jung will lead the upcoming Hospital Playlist spin-off, titled A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday (a literal translation of its Korean title).