Jo Byeong-gu, Kang Ki-young and more in talks to join the cast of ‘The Uncanny Counter’ season two

Actors Jo Byeong-gu, Kang Ki-young and Jin Sun-kyu are currently in talks to join the cast of upcoming drama The Uncanny Counter season two.

Based on a webtoon, The Uncanny Encounter’s first season – which aired from November 2020 to January 2021 – follows a group of demon hunters who called themselves Counters. They disguise themselves as employees of a noodle restaurant while they hunt down demons who have come to Earth in order to gain eternal life.

On October 11, a representative of the South Korean cable network tvN told SPOTV News that “actors Jo Byeong-gu (Hot Stove League) and Jin Sun-kyu (One The Woman), who have been offered the lead roles [of The Uncanny Counter 2], are positively reviewing the offers”. Meanwhile, actor Kang Ki-young’s (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) agency, Namoo Actors, told NewsInside in a separate statement that he was also “positively considering” a role in the new season.

Jo notably starred in its first season as a lead character named So Mun, the newest member of the Counters. It is unclear whether the offer he received was to reprise his previous role. Jin and Kang will be new additions to the show’s cast, however, details on their respective roles on the show have yet to be shared also.

Kim Se-jeong (Today’s Webtoon), who also starred in the show’s first season, was also revealed late last month to be in discussions to return to its second season, per Soompi. However, there have been no confirmations of her involvement with the upcoming production at the time of publication.

Additionally, SPOTV News also quoted a tvN representative in reporting that the forthcoming second season of the show will be broadcast on tvN instead. The Uncanny Counter’s first season was previously aired on OCN in South Korea. A premiere date and plot have yet to be disclosed.