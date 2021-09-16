Jodie Comer says ‘Killing Eve’ creators are “keeping their options open” for movie

Jodie Comer has hinted Killing Eve’s final season might not be the last we see of the show’s universe.

The actress, who plays stylish assassin Villanelle, will return for the show’s fourth season when it airs next year – although it seems show bosses might be planning a continuation of sorts.

Asked by Phillip Schofield on This Morning (September 15) if the idea of a Killing Eve movie has been floated around, Comer said: “I don’t think so. I think they’re kind of keeping their options open, like who knows what the future holds.

Advertisement

“But for sure the thing I will miss the most is not having to apologise – all the mischief I get away with, there’s something so fun about that.”

Speaking about the show’s ending, Comer added: “We just want to make sure we end it on a good note that’s satisfying for the audience but is also truthful to the characters.”

While a movie is unclear, there have been rumours of spin-offs being in development at BBC America, although there’s been no specifics.

Comer previously described filming the show’s final season as a “bittersweet” experience. “I definitely had a moment when I looked at the clapperboard the other day before doing a take and I was like, ‘Oh God’,” Comer said.

“I was thinking about the moment when that’s going to be the last take, I felt a bit emotional.”

Advertisement

Sex Education’s Laura Neal is the lead writer and executive producer on the fourth season, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Minagacci and Damon Thomas.

Killing Eve season four is scheduled to be released in 2022.