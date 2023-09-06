Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to divorce after four years of marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have confirmed they are getting a divorce after four years of marriage.

In a statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday (September 6), the couple addressed speculation around their split and described it as a “united decision”.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement reads.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas and Turner married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel in 2019. They have two children together, daughter Willa, who was born in 2020, and another daughter last year whose name hasn’t been released to the public.

According to PA, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court. In the filing, as seen by the outlet, it describes their marriage as being “irretrievably broken”.

It’s also said Jonas is seeking joint custody of their daughters, according to the divorce documents.

Jonas ascended to fame alongside brothers Nick and Kevin in the pop rock group, Jonas Brothers. He’s also released music as a solo artist and as part of funk pop band DNCE, who had the 2015 hit single ‘Cake By The Ocean’.

Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones across eight seasons. Since the series came to an end in 2019, she’s starred in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, HBO series The Staircase and Netflix film Do Revenge.