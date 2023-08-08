Joe Locke says ‘Heartstopper’ fan once called his grandma: “People need to learn their boundaries”

Heartstopper actor Joe Locke has said a fan once called his grandma following the show’s success.

The actor, who plays Charlie Spring in the Netflix series, explained how his family also had to adjust to his newfound fame following the show’s first season in 2022.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Locke recalled that his mother had to make new social media accounts after she was messaged by strangers who tried to pinpoint her location, while his grandma was similarly called by a fan who had tracked down her phone number.

Advertisement

“It’s a weird guilt I sometimes feel that, by association, their lives are affected by choices in my life,” Locke said. “It’s a mutual thing, I need to learn my boundaries and people need to learn their boundaries.

“Most attention comes from a really good place, and I hope I always appreciate that.”

In November, Locke’s co-star Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson, came out as bisexual, saying he felt “forced” to do so by fans.

In a post on Twitter, Connor wrote: “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

In a show of support, Locke tweeted at the time: “You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Teen Vogue about Connor’s decision, Locke said: “We were all very proud of him, and we’re proud of him controlling the narrative. I’m very proud of him for doing his own thing and what was right for him.”

In a four-star review of Heartstopper’s second season, NME wrote: “It’s the kind of show you know will make people feel less alone; pure bottled joy and a restorative tonic in these turbulent times.”