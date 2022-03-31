Joe Rogan threatens to quit podcast if he has to “walk on eggshells”

Joe Rogan has threatened to stop podcasting if he becomes publicly censored to the point at which he has to “walk on eggshells” and mind his “Ps and Qs”.

The host of The Joe Rogan Experience, which is Spotify‘s biggest podcast, said in a recent episode that he’ll pull out of podcasting altogether if he “can’t do it anymore, [where] I have to do it in some sort of weird way”.

If he did abandon it as a career, that would mean dropping out of his reported $200million, three-and-a-half-year exclusivity deal he agreed with Spotify in 2020.

Rogan became embroiled in controversy recently after Neil Young demanded his music be removed from Spotify if the platform wasn’t willing to remove podcast episodes in which Rogan had broadcasted dangerous misinformation over the COVID vaccines.

During a recent episode, Rogan, an ex-mixed martial arts commentator and TV host, got into a conversation with MMA fighter Josh Barnett about the podcast industry.

“That’s if I become something different because it grew bigger. I’ll quit. If it gets to a point where I can’t do it anymore…I have to do it in some sort of weird way where, you know, I walk on eggshells and mind my Ps and Qs – fuck that.

Rogan alluded to other controversies, which include his past use of racial slurs that recently came into the spotlight, saying that he worries about everyone pouring “over every single little thing” he says.

In February, Spotify removed dozens of The Joe Rogan Experience episodes in response to the backlash over him using the N-word in previous episodes. The streaming giant also said that it would add content advisories to all episodes that contain COVID misinformation.

In other news, The Simpsons appeared to mock Rogan in a recent episode of the long-running show in which Homer meets a character resembling the podcaster.