John Boyega wants to replace Regé-Jean Page on ‘Bridgerton’

John Boyega has expressed a desire to replace Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton following the latter’s departure from the Netflix period drama.

The Star Wars actor appeared as part of a Hollywood Reporter roundtable with Page, Jonathan Majors, Josh O’Connor and Chris Rock when he joked about donning skintights for the drama.

“I’m trying to get that Bridgerton money, man,” Boyega said. “I need to wear them skintights. I need to be the new guy up in there.”

Page then suggested: “Tell you what, I’ll have that Star Wars money, you can have the Bridgerton money.”

“But, honestly, something like that,” the Finn actor went on to admit. “Give me a horse and a lovely maiden and all of that.”

Page proved to be a breakout star of Bridgerton season one, though it was revealed earlier this year that he would not be returning for the follow-up.

Meanwhile, earlier this month it was confirmed that Boyega had exited Netflix film Rebel Ridge due to “family reasons”.

“Rebel Ridge is pausing temporarily as we look to re-cast John Boyega who needed to leave the project for family reasons,” the statement from Netflix read.

“We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier’s extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production. We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone in which he also stars.”

Boyega is also due to reprise his role of Moses in a sequel to 2011 film Attack the Block, which proved to be a breakout role for the actor before he landed Star Wars.

“It’s been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then,” he said. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”