John Cleese is struggling to get guests to discuss “woke issues” on GB News show

John Cleese has admitted he’s struggling to secure guests who are willing to talk about “woke issues” on his upcoming GB News show.

The comedian is set to host The Dinosaur Hour on the channel from Sunday October 29. As shown in a recent trailer, confirmed celebrity guests include Stephen Fry, Sir Trevor McDonald, Tim Rice and Caitlyn Jenner.

Speaking on GB News, however, Cleese said he “couldn’t get people on” to talk about certain issues.

“There’s a good part to woke, and a bad part,” Cleese said. “The good part is that it’s good and kind to be nice to people. Some people think that’s all it is. There’s also quite a threatening side, almost a totalitarian side.

“I wanted to discuss woke issues on The Dinosaur Hour and we couldn’t get people on because… one woman said, ‘it’s wrong to even discuss it.’ In other words, they just want us to accept all their ideas and they’re not prepared to discuss them.”

Cleese explained that he decided to join GB News after the channel approached him with an “extraordinary offer”.

“They came to me a few months ago and they made me the most extraordinary offer that’s ever been made to anyone in the history of television,” Cleese said. “They said, ‘would you like to do ten shows, you can do whatever you like.’ Can you imagine the BBC doing that?

“They said you can do anything and I’ve had no interference of any kind. It’s been joyful.”

Earlier this year, Cleese announced plans to reboot Fawlty Towers with his daughter Camilla. The new series will focus on the relationship between Basil and his daughter as they manage a hotel together. A release date has yet to be announced.

GB News presenters Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were recently sacked from the channel, after the former made derogatory comments against a journalist.