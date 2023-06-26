Jon Hamm marries ‘Mad Men’ co-star at the location of show’s finale episode

Jon Hamm married his Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola this weekend at the location of the show’s 2015 series finale.

Back in March reports emerged that Hamm and Osceola were engaged, having been romantically linked since 2020, and were believed to have met on the set of the show’s seventh and final season.

Osceola portrayed Clementine in the show’s final episode, who works at a remote wellness retreat ad man Don Draper (Hamm) attends.

In the episode, titled ‘Person To Person’, Don is on the verge of what appears to be a mental break, before he experiences enlightenment about his life and career while meditating on a hilltop.

On Saturday (June 24), the couple got married at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur – the same California location where filming took place, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Hamm’s co-star, John Slattery, who played Roger Sterling in the Emmy Award-winning series, was reportedly in attendance, along with guests Larry David and Tina Fey.

Since Mad Men, Hamm and Osceola starred together in the 2022 crime comedy film Confess, Fletch, alongside Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan.

Hamm discussed his relationship with Osceola during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last year, where he said he could see himself getting married.

“I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable,” Hamm said. “It’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of.”

Hamm was last year cast in a leading role in the fifth season of Fargo, alongside Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh. He’s also set to star in the upcoming third season of Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. The actor also made an appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, where he played Vice Admiral Beau ‘Cyclone’ Simpson opposite Tom Cruise.

Back in November, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner said he was “disappointed” after his pitch for the show was rejected by HBO.

In new book titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, And Future Of HBO by Felix Gillette and John Koblin, Weiner described how new management at the network following the departure of Chris Albrecht led to his pitch for the show to be ignored.

“It was very disappointing to me, as I pushed the rock up the hill, that they did not notice me,” he recalled.