Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Uber CEO in series from ‘Billions’ writers

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been cast as Uber’s first CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick in Super Pumped.

The actor will be starring in the first season of the anthology series from Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

Super Pumped is said to explore “a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture” in every season, according to Variety.

Season one will be based on Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber by Mike Isaac, looking at the beginnings of the ride-sharing company and the events that led to Kalanick’s exit from the company.

“Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programing at Showtime in a statement.

“We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build.

“We are equally thrilled to be partnering on another series with Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter, who always deliver provocative and deeply entertaining shows that drive cultural conversation.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Gordon-Levitt recently confirmed he had a secret cameo in Rian Johnson’s 2019 film Knives Out.

The actor confirmed that he can be heard voicing Detective Hardrock in a TV programme being watched by Marta (Ana de Armas) at the start of the film.

“Funnily enough, and folks may or may not know this, I’ve actually gotten to cameo in every single one of Rian Johnson’s films, from Brick to The Brothers Bloom and even Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Gordon-Levitt told Us Weekly. “It’s a tradition that I hope we get to keep up!”