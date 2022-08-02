JTBC to launch new music show ‘K-909’ that aims to give K-pop idols “full recognition as artists”

South Korean television network JTBC has announced the launch of a new music show titled K-909.

On August 1, JTBC unveiled plans for its new music programme K-909, along with a teaser video. The network describes the upcoming show as a “global” music show, for fans of K-pop from all over the world.

The accompanying clip outlines the types of artists and genres that will be featured on the show, from K-pop, folk music to R&B. K-909 is set to start airing in September 2022, though an exact premiere date has not been confirmed.

According to JTBC News, the programme will aim to begin a new chapter of K-pop, in which idols will be able to showcase unreleased music, special collaborations and new versions of their songs. Additionally, K-909 will include documentary-style segments which follow artists behind the scenes as they prepare for their performances on the show.

“It is a pity that artists’ stages pass by after less than three minutes,” said its production team, seemingly referring to South Korea’s usual weekly music shows. “So, we wanted to create a space where K-pop idols can receive full recognition as artists. We aim for a different kind of music broadcast where they can stand out.”

In other K-pop news, South Korean defence minister Lee Jeong-seop shared at a National Defence Committee yesterday (August 1) that BTS may still be allowed to “continue performing for national interests” while serving their compulsory military terms.

This comes amid a debate on whether BTS should be exempted from military duty on account of their contribution to Korean culture and tourism. Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Hwang Hee had called for the boyband’s exemption from mandatory military service back in May.