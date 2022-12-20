‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 release date announced

The release date for the second season of hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen was revealed at the recent Jump Festa ’23 event.

A new character introduction video from the event reveals that the second season will begin airing in Japan this July 2023. Details such as episode count have not yet been shared as of the time of writing, though the trailer does reveal that the anime will be aired by MBS, TBS and 28 affiliated channels.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to air across a half-year period as it adapts the ‘Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu’ and the ‘Shibuya Incident’ arcs from the manga.

The series’ prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 premiered in theatres across Japan in December last year following the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 in March. An adaptation of a four-chapter prequel manga released in 2021, the movie features fan-favourite characters Gojou Satoru, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda among others.

First serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump in March 2018, Jujutsu Kaisen now comprises of 21 tankobon volumes and was nominated for the 25th annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize for manga artists in 2021. It has also spawned two best-selling novels titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Iku Natsu to Kaeru Aki and Jujutsu Kaisen: Yoake no Ibara Michi, and is set to be adapted into a smartphone game titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade in spring 2023.