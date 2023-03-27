‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season two gets July release date

The highly anticipated second season of hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen has finally received a firm release date.

Announced over the weekend (March 26), animation studio TOHO Animation confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen will return to screens for its second season on July 6 and will be aired by MBS, TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Besides locking in its premiere date, several new details surrounding season two were also unveiled this past weekend.

Season two of Jujutsu Kaisen will include two cours, resulting in a continuous half-year run that will adapt both the Kaigyokyu/Gyokytestsu and Shibuya Incident arcs. However, an official episode count has yet to be announced.

Shōta Goshozono will replace Sunghoo Park as the director for season two while new cast members include Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai and Takehito Koyasu as Toji Fushiguro.

A new promotional trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season two has also been released and can be seen below.

NEWS: JUJUTSU KAISEN TV Anime Unleashes Its Power in Brand New Season 2 Visual 🔥 MORE: https://t.co/4NA94oCUwB pic.twitter.com/vJchrrQiLx — JUJUTSU KAISEN EN (@Jujutsu_Kaisen_) March 24, 2023

Season two of Jujutsu Kaisen comes after its prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 premiered in theatres across Japan in December 2021 following the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen season one in March that year. An adaptation of a four-chapter prequel manga released in 2021, the movie features fan-favourite characters Gojou Satoru, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda among others.

Season one of Jujutsu Kaisen premiered in October 2020 and aired 24 episodes. Both Jujutsu Kaisen season one and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are available for streaming on Netflix now.