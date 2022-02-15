‘Inventing Anna’: Julia Garner responds to real-life subject’s feelings about new Netflix show

Julia Garner has responded to con artist Anna Sorokin’s thoughts on her new show, which is based on Sorokin’s real-life story.

Inventing Anna sees Ozark star Garner playing fraudster Anna Delvey – whose real name is Anna Sorokin – in a new Netflix series about her life.

The show tells the true story of how Sorokin scammed banks, businesses and acquaintances out of money under the fake guise of her being a wealthy German heiress.

In 2019, she was convicted of crimes including grand larceny, and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. She was initially released in 2021, but was then taken back into custody for violating the terms of her visa.

Earlier this month Sorokin wrote an open letter about her feelings on the show, to which Garner has now responded.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Garner said: “I respect whatever Anna does in terms of whether she wants to watch the show or doesn’t want to watch the show.

“That’s her choice and that’s totally fine. She doesn’t have to watch the show.”

She continued: "I never made the show in anticipation, thinking that she's going to watch it. If she did watch it, great. If not, that's fine, too. I respect whatever she wants to do."

Sorokin wrote an open letter about the show earlier this month, saying: "Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalised version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me.

"I was hoping that by the time Inventing Anna came out, I would've moved on with my life. I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end.

"Nearly four years in the making and hours of phone conversations and visits later, the show is based on my story and told from a journalist's perspective. And while I'm curious to see how they interpreted all the research and materials provided, I can't help but feel like an afterthought, the sombre irony of being confined to a cell at yet another horrid correctional facility lost between the lines, the history repeating itself."

Yesterday (February 14), Rachel DeLoache Williams criticised the portrayal of her character in Inventing Anna.

Williams, who is a journalist played by Katie Lowes, makes an appearance in episode six of the series, as the show goes on to document a disastrous holiday that the real-life Williams went on with Sorokin in 2017.