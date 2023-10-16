Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she’s unaware of any ‘Seinfeld’ reunion plans

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has denied having any knowledge of a potential Seinfeld reunion.

Earlier this month co-creator and star Jerry Seinfeld teased during a stand-up gig in Boston the possibility of the show returning in some capacity.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it because it is secret,” Seinfeld said when asked about the show’s divisive final episode.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK, but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, [co-creator] Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see, we’ll see.”

Speaking to The Guardian, Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine Benes in the sitcom, said that she had no idea what her co-star was referring to.

“Yeah, I just saw last night,” she said. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

Seinfeld ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. The sitcom starred Jerry Seinfeld as a fictional version of himself alongside friends George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Louis-Dreyfus) and his neighbour Kramer (Michael Richards).

The two-part finale saw the characters arrested and locked up in prison. Since the episode aired in May 1998, Seinfeld has expressed regret over its execution.

Speaking at the New Yorker festival in October 2017 (via Vulture), Seinfeld said: “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it. There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”

Since her breakout role in Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus has starred in political satire series Veep, sitcom The New Adventures Of Old Christine and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.