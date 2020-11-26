Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has spoofed Rudy Giuliani while announcing a fundraiser.

The actress, who plays fictional Vice President Selina Meyer in the political satire series, shared a video on social media mimicking Giuliani’s distinctive facial features.

“2020 won’t stop ripping off #VEEP,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Twitter, “so we had to do something about it.”

In the video, the actress points out that “many brave and patriotic Americans have come forward having witnessed similarities between our ongoing election and the TV show Veep.”

The clip then shows moments from the Emmy nominated episode ‘Mother’, in which Selina can be seen asking for votes to stop being counted: “You’re gonna cancel this recount like Anne Frank’s Bat Mitzvah.”

2020 won't stop ripping off #VEEP, so we had to do something about it. Our cast is hosting a LIVE virtual table read of the episode everyone was talking about in support of @AmericaVotes' grassroots work to turn out voters for the Georgia Runoffs. Sign up: https://t.co/uAgG2a7mSv pic.twitter.com/r3U1ZT45uF — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 24, 2020

Louis-Dreyfus as Giuliani then adds: “Literally thousands or hundreds of thousands of cases to any experienced investigator, prosecutor, this would suggest there was a plan from a centralised place specifically focused on Veep. Have you watched Veep? Have you? it’s one of my favourites. With the nice lady?”

Veep Uncut will see cast members return for a virtual table read of the episode, including Louis-Dreyfus alongside Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland, David Mandel and other special guests.

Fans can then donate any amount to America Votes, an organisation supporting Georgia-based groups to turn out voters for the US Senate runoff elections in December.

The event will be live-streamed at 8PM ET (1AM GMT) on Sunday December 6, and fans can make a donation here.

Elswhere, Julia Louis-Dreyfus said earlier this year that she thinks Donald Trump is “actually worse” at being the president than a fictional president.