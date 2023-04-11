‘Zombie Detective’ actress Jung Chae-yul passes away at age 26

South Korean model and actress Jung Chae-yul has died at the age of 26.

Jung Chae-yul was best known for her roles in the K-dramas Zombie Detective (2022) and I Have Not Done My Best Yet (2022). She had also appeared in the 2016 reality TV show Devil’s Runway and the 2018 film Deep.

The actress passing was first reported by South Korean news outlet Star News. Jung had reportedly been found dead in her home today (April 11), though no cause of death was shared by the publication at the time.

Jung Chae-yul’s passing has since been confirmed by her agency Management S in a statement to South Korean media. “We are here to deliver heartbreaking news. Actress Chaeyul has left us,” Management S said per MK News, as translated by Koreaboo.

“Her funeral will be held privately in accordance to the wishes of her family, who must be in greater sadness than anyone else,” the agency added. “We hope you pray for the deceased so Chaeyul, who was also sincere in her acting, may rest in peace.”

Jung Chae-yul had been set to star in the upcoming K-drama series Wedding Impossible, which is currently in the middle of production. The series’ production team has since cancelled filming until at least April 12 as they assess the situation, per Star News.

Fans have since taken to Jung’s last Instagram post, on April 9, with tributes in remembrance of the late actress.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow