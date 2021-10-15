BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in cross paths in teaser for ‘Snowdrop’

JTBC has released a new teaser for its hotly anticipated romantic drama Snowdrop.

On October 14, the South Korean cable television network unveiled a 30-second trailer for the upcoming series on its official Facebook page. Slated to premiere in December, the long-awaited drama stars Jung Hae-in (Something In The Rain), and BLACKPINK singer Jisoo in her first-ever major acting role.

Set in the wintertime, the new trailer features shots of 1980s Seoul as Jung rides a bicycle through the city. “I’m sorry. This is all because of me,” he says in a voiceover.

Later, a preoccupied Jung accidentally bumps into Jisoo in a record store. The teaser ends on a close-up shot of her reaching out to grab Jung’s coat. “I miss him,” she says longingly in a voiceover. “It would be nice if he came again.”

JTBC 새 토일드라마 <설강화:snowdrop> 1차 티저 💕몽글몽글💕 설렘 자극하는설강화 1차 티저 공개!❄<설강화:snowdrop> 12월 Coming Soon❄#JTBC #ComingSoonJTBC #설강화snowdrop #설강화 #Snowdrop Posted by JTBC Drama on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Snowdrop will tell the story of two college students caught up in a romance in South Korea circa 1987 – a pivotal year in the country’s history that saw a nationwide movement that led to the ruling government holding elections.

In the forthcoming series, Jung will portray a graduate student with a secret past, while Jisoo plays be a university student who lives in an all-female dormitory. The two cross paths when Jung’s character seeks refuge in a female dormitory after a protest at the Hosoo Women’s University.

Ahead of its upcoming launch in South Korea, Disney+ has revealed plans for its forthcoming expansion into Asia-Pacific content, introducing several upcoming titles on the platform. Among these, it had announced that it would be streaming episodes of Snowdrop.