Jung Ho-yeon on ‘Squid Game”s popularity: “I try not to dwell too much on the success”

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about her breakout role in the hit TV series and what she plans to do following her success.
In an interview with The Korea Herald, the model-turned-actress opened up about Squid Game being her first major acting role, how she’s dealing with her sudden stardom – Jung recently became the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram – and what she plans to do in the future.
Jung noted how she requested to meet with director Hwang Dong-hyuk when the series had just started production as she has been “uncertain about myself as an actor and questioned my ability”.
“I think I wanted confirmation that I was really suitable for the character,” she added. With Hwang’s advice and senior actors’ support, I was able to successfully complete my given role in Squid Game.”
Despite her initial uncertainty about portraying the character of Kang Sae-byeok, Jung noted how has since been influenced by the personality of her Squid Game role. “Before [acting as] Sae-byeok, I was more of a self-centered person,” Jung noted. “This might have been the biggest hurdle for me to overcome when playing the character. I tried many ways to become the real Sae-byeok.”
But even with her overnight success, on top of Squid Game’s international popularity, Jung said she’s trying not to let it get to her head. “I am well-aware of how much work I have to do and learn to become a better actor,” Jung said. “I try not to dwell too much on the success of ‘Squid Game’. For the fans, I think it is best to show Jung Ho-yeon improved as an actor, in my next work.”
In other news, Jung Ho-yeon oreviously opened up about how it felt to film the hit Netflix original series. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video, the model-turned-actress said that filming the show was “actually terrifying” at times.